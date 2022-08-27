Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Chambers urges fisheries board to set up office in state

AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad thanked the NFDB for choosing Srikakulam district for the new facility.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a measure to promote the food processing industry in the State, the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), in coordination with the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India, organised a webinar on ‘Development of Coastal Aquaculture Facilities at Mulapolam in Srikakulam district by the NFDB in PPP Mode’ for aquaculture stakeholders on Friday.

AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad thanked the NFDB for choosing Srikakulam district for the new facility. He requested the NFDB to set up its office in Vijayawada or Visakhapatnam.

AP Chambers president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao said AP is a leading producer of aquaculture products and it is appropriate that a new facility be set up in the State. If the shortage of seed is addressed and adequate infrastructure is developed at fishing harbours, aqua producers will receive the much-needed support and it will boost exports from AP.

The NFDB has developed the overall master plan for the project, which will be built under PPP mode in two phases in 70 acres at Mulapolam. Now, the NFDB is executing Phase 1 of the project. It has invited Request For Proposal (RFP) in the public domain for the Operation and Management (O&M) of Phase-1 and Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) of Phase-2 of the project.

