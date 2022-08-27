Home States Andhra Pradesh

Autorickshaw fares burn holes in Guntur commuter’s pockets

High autorickshaw fares have burned holes in the pockets of Gutur residents. Due to lack of frequent bus services, the autorickshaw drivers are collecting exorbitant prices from commuters.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:42 AM

Image of autorickshaw used for representation.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: High autorickshaw fares have burned holes in the pockets of Guntur residents. Due to lack of frequent bus services, the autorickshaw drivers are collecting exorbitant prices from commuters.
According to records, the city has over 3,000 autorickshaws. However, post Covid pandemic, autorickshaw unions have increased the fares. They are collecting Rs 20 as basic charge and hiked the price by `5 per km.

As a result, the passengers have to shell out an extra Rs 80-Rs 100 to travel from Nagarampalem to Gujjanagundla whereas in the past, it was only Rs 50. Speaking to TNIE, K Rambabu, an auto driver said, “Fuel prices have increased and we can’t make ends meet anymore if we continue with the old fares.
On the other hand, M Srinivas, a passenger said,

“After the pandemic, it has become difficult to run a household with half salaries and skyrocketing prices of daily commodities. I have to travel from Gorantla to Nagarampalem for which I have to change two autos. Every day I have to spend about Rs 200, which is putting a huge dent in our monthly expenses.”
After receiving numerous complaints about high fares during the Spandana event, SP Arif Hafeez instructed the traffic officials to set reasonable fares.

Traffic DSP Ramana Kumar held a meeting with all auto drivers’ unions and instructed them to discuss the issue and set up suitable and affordable fares. Following this, the auto unions have decreased the minimum fare to Rs 15. He instructed the union leaders to make sure the fares are decreased.

