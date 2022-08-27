BJP seeks aid for suicide victim’s kin

NELLORE: BJP SC Morcha leaders have demanded Nellore district administration to provide assistance to family of a aqua farmer, who died by suicide, recently. BJP SC Morcha leader G Devanand staged a demonstration in front of the RDO office in Kavali town on Friday and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, government job and pension besides house site, land for cultivation and support for education of Duggirala Karunakar’s children. The BJP SC Morcha leaders visited Karunakar’s house and consoled his family members and enquired about the incident.
