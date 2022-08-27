‘ED officials’ detained for ‘raid’ on jewellery shop

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Brainwave , apparently, was sparked by the frequent reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting raids at several places across the country. The idea, however, was not as clever as they assumed, a gang of six realised while cooling their heels in a police lock-up. Armed with the ‘brilliant’ idea, the six nattily dressed men barged into a jewellery shop at Karkarlavari Street in Nellore city, and introduced themselves as ED officials from Bengaluru.

The jeweller smelt a rat when the men prepared to leave with the gold ‘confiscated’ due to discrepancies found in the bill. Sunil, the owner of Lavanya Jewellers contacted the Bullion Merchants’ Association, who immediately alerted the police.

“We reached the scene and enquired their details. They were shifted to the police station for further enquiry after they failed to produce identity cards,” Santhapeta Circle Inspector S Anwar Basha said, adding one of the men in police uniform was even carrying a toy gun. Police later said three of the men were from Sri Satya Sai district, two from Kurnool and one from Hyderabad. Jeweller Sunil said the gang sought the stock details. “One of them enquired about the owners of other shops. The gang failed to produce ID cards when the leaders of Merchants’ Association asked for them.

