Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fragrance of Andhra’s farmlands in songs for downtrodden

His parents, Raghavaiah and Bhulakshmi, are agricultural labourers.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pallipattu Nagaraju being felicitated after winning the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award | EXPRESS

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: “I Want to empower the downtrodden through my literary work,” Pallipattu Nagaraju, the winner of Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar, said. The 35-year-old won the award for his work, ‘Yaalai Poodisindi’, a collection of 52 poems. Nagaraju was born and brought up at Ranganathapuram Mittindlu in Sathyavedu mandal of Chittoor district. His parents, Raghavaiah and Bhulakshmi, are agricultural labourers.

Now a teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in Pedduru in Santhipuram mandal, Nagaraju took inspiration from poets Sri Sri and Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak. One aspect that stands out in Nagaraju’s literary work is the local dialect he employs to describe the daily life of rural people. “I developed my style of writing by keenly observing other poets’ works,” he explained. His poems poignantly highlights the inequality, and suppression workers face in their daily life.

Nagaraju completed his schooling in Venkatapuram and pursued Intermediate from Sathyavedu Junior College. He graduated with B.A. in Special Telugu from SVGS Arts College and later underwent training as a Telugu pandit in Kurnool. In 2013, he completed his post graduation in Telugu language from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

Young poet dedicates award-winning ‘Yaalai Poodsindi’ to farmer parents

“I was inspired and influenced by many poets during my college days. I regularly went to conferences attended by poets and cultural programmes conducted at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati. Those events changed my life,” he recalled. Elated on receiving the Akademi’s honour and recognition, Nagaraju dedicated his award-winning literary work to his parents.

Besides attending literary festivals, he is an avid reader and spends most of his time in a library. After completing his Masters, Nagaraju taught at a private school, while continuing his pursuit of literature. His expertise in Telugu landed him a job at a government school in 2016. Since then, he has been working as a Telugu pandit. Kavi Sangamam Publishers in Tirupati publ ished ‘Yaalai Poodsindi’ on January 31, 2021.

Nagaraju has also received several awards in the past, including, Kalahamsa, Doctor Radheya Kavitha Puraskaram, Ugadi Puraskaram, Vinjamuri- Kavi Sandhya, Telugu Sahitya Samskritika Samithi Purasakaram, Telugu Rakshana Vedika Baasha Seva Puraskaram. Nagarajual so bagged Ummadishetty Sahitya Award, Vimalasahti Smaraka Sahitya Yu - vapuraskaram , Pothuri Manikyamma Sathiya Purasakaram, Swarna Sahiti Seva Semiti , and Kothapalli Narendrababu Smaraka Puraskaram among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp