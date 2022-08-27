Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police arrest interstate thief, recover gold worth Rs 22 lakh

Guntur police on Friday arrested an interstate thief and recovered stolen gold worth `22 lakh from him.

Published: 27th August 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Disclosing case details at a press conference, Guntur SP Arif Hafeez said the accused Shaik Ibrahim (32) is a native of Mangaldas Nagar in Guntur. He targeted empty houses and stole gold and silver ornaments. Police launched an investigation following a complaint at Kothapet police station on August 21.

The police arrested Ibrahim on the city outskirts and recovered the stolen gold from him. The SP said that the accused was also booked for stealing autorickshaws at Kothagudem, Khammam and Pedakakani.

