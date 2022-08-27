Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan announces ban on vinyl banners, pushes for sustainable economy

The project would employ 20,000 people.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday banned the use of vinyl flex banners with immediate effect. Announcing the ban, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy termed it the first step towards making the State plastic pollution-free by 2027-end. Participating in an exchange of MoU with Parley for the Oceans, a US-based non-profit and a member of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), Jagan recalled the successful implementation of plastic ban at Tirumala.

“Instead of plastic bags, cloth bags are used there. We are taking steps implement it across the State and to create awareness among people on alternative materials,” he said. He shared a part of his conversation he had with Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna on his way to the venue, where he questioned about banners put up in the city.

The Collector replied that the banners were made of cotton and the district authorities have taken every measure against the use of plastic. Stressing on the need for protecting the environment, the chief minister said it was necessary for sustainable economic progress. “Both are two sides of the same coin. If we do not protect the environment, we won’t survive,” he pointed out. “Sustainability and integrity are our main goals. If we compromise on short-term goals, we cannot survive in the long term. That is why we are trying to make sustainable progress in this direction with human and financial resources,” he said.

Parley for Oceans to set up its HQ in Vizag, project to employ 20k people

Highlighting the success of vehicles rolled out under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme for garbage collection, he said the 4,097 CLAP vehicles helped in increasing the collection of trash from 22% to 62% from October 2021. Jagan announced that the Parley for the Oceans would set up its headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The project would employ 20,000 people.

He also revealed a plan to establish a recycling and up-cycling hub to produce raw materials for manufacturing footwear and glass from plastic waste., which he said would bring an investment of `16,000 crore to the State in the next six years.

Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for the Oceans, exhibited sneakers, hoodies, shades and products made of recycled plastic. He stated that his organisation has been collaborating with leading global luxury brands to design and manufacture products from recycled plastic.

Later, addressing the media along with former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajeev Kumar, Secretary General, GASP Satya S Tripathi, MAUD Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Gutsch said a campaign to remove plastic would be conducted in three phases over the next six years.

It is estimated to collect 1,10,000 tonnes of plastic within the State and double the rate in the next two phases.“People who collect trash should be rewarded. Trash collection will be a demanding job in the future. They just do not collect trash, but they learn to run recycling plants, design things out of the recycled and up-cycled plastic,” he said.

He expressed happiness over making the mega beach clean-up drive a huge success. A bigger beach cleanup drive covering the 975 km coastline of Andhra Pradesh would be organised in the near future.

CM REACHES OUT TO PEOPLE, HEARS ISSUES

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stopped his motorcade to interact with people in Visakhapatnam on Friday. P Rama Rao and Subbalakshmi, labourers from Srikakulam sought his help to provide treatment to their children, suffering from thalassemia

