Judiciary better equipped to stop social media attacks on it: Andhra HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its concern over the increasing attacks on judiciary and observed that judiciary has the capacity and wherewithal to effectively stop such attacks.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its concern over the increasing attacks on judiciary and observed that judiciary has the capacity and wherewithal to effectively stop such attacks.
The observation was made during hearing of the case pertaining to derogatory remarks against judges and judiciary on Friday, by the division bench comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu.

The High Court Registrar General filed a writ complaining against the slow progress of the investigation in the case pertaining to derogatory remarks against judges and judiciary on social media platforms.
The court was informed that advocate M Chandrasekhara Rao had tendered unconditional apology to the court for his comments during an interview by a TV channel. Following that, his name was removed from the list of respondents in the case.

However, the CBI, which registered a case later, included his name in the charge heet and sent him to prison.b The court directed the CBI to file a counter and posted the case hearing to September 26.

