Microsoft to train 1.62 lakh Andhra students

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has initiated upskilling of 1.62 lakh students with the help of software giant Microsoft’s training programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, terming the policy path breaking. Addressing students at the Microsoft upskilling programme in the city on Friday, he said certification in 40 disciplines such as python, data analytics, cloud computing, cyber security, networking, artificial intelligence, IOT will be given by Microsoft to both engineering and non-engineering students to make them job ready and face global competition.

LinkedIn has also joined the initiative to provide a platform to find jobs for students who got Microsoft certification.“This is the first time that Microsoft is training students in such a large number. Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to upskill its students in software skills. The certification costs Rs 30,000 and for 1.62 lakh students, the total cost will be Rs 465 crore. However, Microsoft has come forward to provide training for Rs 32 crore. The State government is bearing the entire expenditure so as to extend certification programme free of cost to students,” Jagan said.

Over 35,000 students have been given Microsoft certification and they have qualified as Microsoft technical associates in the first phase. More students will be given certification after completing their training in November, Jagan explained. He said the curriculum has been totally revised to meet the industry needs and make students job ready.

For the first time in the country, a four-year honours course for undergraduates is being offered from the academic year 2020-21. A developed learning management system has been introduced for online learning. As part of it, 2,500 video lessons and 450 audio broadcasts are made available in LMS portal. The Department of Higher Education has launched a portal to provide internship for students under the industry-institute connect programme. As many as 1,65,431 students have registered their names till now.



“We have already signed agreements with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and firms such as Future Skills, Smartrbdige, Salesforce and EduSkill Foundation to offer virtual internship,” he elaborated.

As many as 1.15 lakh students have been mapped for internship in 13 companies. These efforts will provide a conducive atmosphere for students in the State to get better placements as multinational companies will start looking towards Andhra Pradesh, he said. Highlighting the revolutionary changes brought in the education sector, the chief minister said poverty can be eradicated through education.

“Instruction in English medium has been introduced from primary school. There is a need for improvement in gross enrolment ratio in Andhra Pradesh. The enrolment ratio in colleges is generally compared with that of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations. The enrolment ratio in India is poor due to lack of financial support for students to pursue higher education.

Hence, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena and other schemes have been launched,” the Chief Minister explained. Microsoft India head Navtej Singh Pal, LinkedIn India Head Saba Kareem, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana were present.

