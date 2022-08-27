TDP team complains to Guv Harichandan on ‘YSRC attacks’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP, in a representation submitted to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday, alleged that a section of police were functioning and discharging their duties in connivance with the ruling YSRC leaders.“As a result, there is an absolute breakdown of law and order in the State,” TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said and requested the Governor to intervene and accordingly direct the government in general and the police department in particular to discharge their duties in a free and fair manner.

Alleging that the ruling YSRC leaders clandestinely brought outsiders into Kuppam Assembly segment to vitiate peace and instigate violence during the tour of TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Assembly segment, the TDP leader said as per the plan, the YSRC ‘goons’ attacked opposition TDP supporters by pelting stones on August 24.

Again on August 25, the YSRC ‘goons’ ransacked ‘nna Canteen scheduled to be inaugurated by Naidu in order to feed the poor and hungry. On both the occasions, the police stood as mere spectators. They also lathicharged only the TDP cadre, he alleged. Though Naidu is a protectee under Z+ category security, the police failed to take adequate security steps, he said.

