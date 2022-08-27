YSRC downfall will start from Kuppam: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu continued his tirade against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC on the last day of his three-day tour of Kuppam constituency on Friday. Addressing a public meeting at Model Colony in Kuppam, Naidu found fault with police and said they deployed hundreds of personnel for security at the residence of MLC K Bharat, but deliberately ignored bandobust at Anna canteen nearby.

He predicted that the downfall of YSRC and Jagan Mohan Reddy will start from Kuppam itself. “North Korea has Mr Kim and we have Mr Jagan here. Like Mr Kim, the Chief Minister is also foisting false cases after attacking our own party activists. The YSRC does not want me to visit my own Assembly segment Kuppam,” he alleged, adding that the ruling party is thus foisting false cases against TDP activists.

The Opposition Leader accused police of acting like official goondas and asked had the TDP too, during its 22-year tenure, acted in such a manner what would have been the future of the State.Jagan had increased the prices of essential commodities in a situation where the children could not eat at least a handful of rice and broke the common people’s livelihood, Naidu said and alleged that the government was now collecting a tax of `1,000 for installing a Ganesh idol.

The Muslim community was left in the lurch as all the welfare schemes meant for them were stopped. “Kuppam did not have even basic amenities once and only after the TDP came to power I started providing all the facilities. The youth even from remotest villages in this Assembly segment are holding high positions and I really feel proud of them,” Naidu added.

SECURITY AUDIT

As part of the audit of security to TDP chief Chandrababu Nadiu, NSG DIG Samardeep Singh inspected TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and residence of Naidu in Undavalli on Thursday. Soon after the polls in 2019, TDP sought enhancement of NSG security being provided Naidu

