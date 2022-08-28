Home States Andhra Pradesh

Applications invited for travel, tourism & hospitality awards

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said Andhra Pradesh Tourism has started preparations to organise World Tourism Day on September 27.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Tourism sector is getting ready to celebrate the World Tourism Day on September 27 in a grand manner after new-normal since the outbreak of COVID-19, which has had a massive effect on the travel, tourism and hospitality sector across the globe.

Past two years have been a revival phase for the sector, said K Kanna Babu,  the Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said Andhra Pradesh Tourism has started preparations to organise World Tourism Day on September 27. “The travel, tourism & hospitality sectors are connected to each other and the enormous contribution of each sector enhances tourism growth and development in the State. For the past few years, Andhra Pradesh Tourism has been encouraging and recognising the excellence services of the travel, tourism and hospitality fraternity by presenting awards.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority is inviting applications from eligible travel, tourism and hospitality sectors of Andhra Pradesh to apply for ‘State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards’,”  he said.The link to apply for the awards is available on the tourism webpage - www.aptourism.gov.in. Further details can be had from 9121144099, 9121144088, and 9121144077. The last date for receiving a filled application is September 10.

