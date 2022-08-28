Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla records drop in road accidents

They have been conducting patrols at identified black spots.

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As a result of ‘No Accident Day’ being observed on every Saturday in Bapatla district, accidents have decreased by 47 per cent when compared to the previous month, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal.

As the district reported a rise in the number of accidents in the last month, the police launched an initiative to observe ‘No Accident Day’ every Saturday. As part of it, the police have identified as many as 216 black spots on roads where frequent accidents take place.

They have been conducting patrols at identified black spots. They have been conducting awareness programmes on preventing road accidents. “We are taking several initiatives to educate people on road safety rules and taking road repair works. We noticed that the number of accidents are high on weekends. So, we have decided to observe ‘No Accident Day’ every Saturday,” he added.

