Cases foisted against 60 TDP activists: Chandrababu

Naidu demanded an explanation from the Director General of Police for filing attempt to murder cases against the TDP activists, who were attacked by the ruling YSRC cadres.

Published: 28th August 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that police foisted false cases against 60 TDP activists, who took part in his recent visit to Kuppam Assembly constituency. Naidu demanded an explanation from the Director General of Police for filing attempt to murder cases against the TDP activists, who were attacked by the ruling YSRC cadres.

In a release, the TDP chief found fault with the police for registering false cases against scores of TDP activists and condemned the arrest of former MLC G Srinivasulu and five other leaders of the party. He sought to know what sort of justice the police delivered by filing cases against TDP activists, leaving YSRC goons.

Stating that the YSRC attacks on TDP cadres took place with the support of police, Naidu warned that errant police officials should face action after the TDP is back to power in the next elections. The TDP will stand with every TDP activist facing hardship due to the conspiracy politics of the YSRC regime, he assured. “The otherwise peaceful Kuppam has witnessed violence and people are observing the intimidation of YSRC,” Naidu said.

