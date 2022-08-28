Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education dept to look into 780 complaints

As many as 820 complaints have been received from MLAs. 

Published: 28th August 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The  School Education department has decided to consider 780 complaints filed by the general public and MLAs regarding the mapping of schools, based on the report submitted by the District Collectors’ committee.

As many as 820 complaints have been received from MLAs.   A total of 1,399 complaints were received.
Reportedly,  after the mapping issue is addressed, the final vacancies in the schools will be announced on September 2 or 3. According to sources, the vacancies for promotions and transfers will be identified. The schedule of transfers will be released on September 5 and the process will be completed within 25 days. The teachers will join the new schools by October 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp