Education dept to look into 780 complaints

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has decided to consider 780 complaints filed by the general public and MLAs regarding the mapping of schools, based on the report submitted by the District Collectors’ committee. As many as 820 complaints have been received from MLAs. A total of 1,399 complaints were received. Reportedly, after the mapping issue is addressed, the final vacancies in the schools will be announced on September 2 or 3. According to sources, the vacancies for promotions and transfers will be identified. The schedule of transfers will be released on September 5 and the process will be completed within 25 days. The teachers will join the new schools by October 1.