Engineering student washed away, four of her family rescued in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 22-year-old engineering student lost her life and four of her family members were rescued form from the jaws of death when the car they were travelling in got washed away in the flash flood in a stream near Sampathikota of Pedda Tippa Samudram Mandal in Annamaiah district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased woman was identified as Mounika (22), and others as Ramana (45), Umadevi (37), Srinivasulu (39), and car driver.

According to the police, the family which went to Bangalore for the treatment of Umadevi was returning to their native village of Thokalapalli in B Kothakota Mandal in a car, when the accident happened.

PTM SI Madhu Ramachandrudu told TNIE that the incident happened around 12:30 to 12:45 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"Upon receiving the information, the PTM police and rescue teams reached the spot and rescued the four family members who were holding the ropes given by the locals for their safety to withstand the gushing water force," the SI said, adding, "Though locals gave ropes, the deceased Mounika couldn't hold the grip on the ropes and washed away due to the water force in the stream."

