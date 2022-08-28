Guntur Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 35,000 fine on two advertising firms

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hefty fines will be imposed on those pasting unauthorised posters and banners on government office building walls, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. She warned that strict action will be initiated against those involved in such activities.

During her recent inspections, she noticed several posters pasted on office walls. She instructed the officials concerned to conduct a special drive to remove such posters and impose fines on concerned companies.

As a part of it, the officials levied fine of `35,000 on two advertising companies in the city. Speaking on the occasion, she said the while the authorities are working hard to keep the city clean, a few people are irresponsibly littering roads and pasting posters on government buildings without permission. Four task force teams have been set up and stern action will be taken against those who violate the rules, the GMC chief added.

GUNTUR: Hefty fines will be imposed on those pasting unauthorised posters and banners on government office building walls, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. She warned that strict action will be initiated against those involved in such activities. During her recent inspections, she noticed several posters pasted on office walls. She instructed the officials concerned to conduct a special drive to remove such posters and impose fines on concerned companies. As a part of it, the officials levied fine of `35,000 on two advertising companies in the city. Speaking on the occasion, she said the while the authorities are working hard to keep the city clean, a few people are irresponsibly littering roads and pasting posters on government buildings without permission. Four task force teams have been set up and stern action will be taken against those who violate the rules, the GMC chief added.