JSP to expose govt ‘double standards’ on pollution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “No preventive measures have been taken to curb industrial pollution and poisonous gas leak in Visakhapatnam. No industry has been punished for mishaps and gas leaks. Demolish, destroy and occupy Rushikonda seems to be the policy of YSRC regime. Now, the YSRC government has banned vinyl flex banners all of a sudden to curb plastic pollution.

Why the sudden love for environment? Why the double standards?” tweeted Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, criticising the government, a day after it signed an MoU with Parley for the Oceans, a member of GASP), in Visakhapatnam.

Later in a press release, he urged Jana Sena cadres to keep a watch on release of untreated industrial effluents in their vicinity. The release of untreated industrial effluents pose a grave pollution threat to water resources and groundwater. Sewage treatment plants are not being managed properly by civic bodies.

The increase in air and water pollution has posed a grave threat to environment, he said. Pawan Kalyan wants Jana Sena cadres to gather all information pertaining to industrial pollution to expose the double standards of the YSRC government.

