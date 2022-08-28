Navy wins inter-service aquatic championship, Team Army Red second

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy team has won the 71st Inter Service Aquatics Championship 2022 held at Eastern Naval Command here. The Navy team bagged the championship by scoring 136 points, followed by Team Army Red 87 points, Team Army Green 30 points and Air Force Team 27 points.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, admiral superintendent of Naval Dockyard, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, presented the Indian Navy with the swimming and water polo trophies. H London Singh from the Army Red Team was adjudged the best diver and Rudransh Mishra also from Team Army Red was adjudged the best swimmer.

The Chief Guest in his closing address congratulated the winning teams and athletes for their brilliant performance. He appreciated the participants for playing in the true spirit of sportsmanship and wished the players the very best for future events.

The annual championship was conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aims to select service sportsmen for representation in the national and international aquatics championships.

The Services fielded four teams, two from the Army and one each from the Navy and Air Force.Individual and team events in swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive were conducted. Over 150 participants from all the three services participated in the championship held in Visakhapatnam.

