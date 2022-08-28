Raja calls for reunification of Left parties

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI national general secretary D Raja has emphasised the need for reunification of Left parties. Delivering the inaugural address on the second day of the CPI 27th State Maha Sabha here on Saturday, Raja said all secular and democratic forces and Left parties should come together to put up a strong Opposition to bring down the BJP government.

“In the eight-year rule of the Modi government, the country was left with more debts. The government was trying to hand over the public sector undertakings to the corporate houses on a platter,” he alleged. Raja spoke at length on national and international issues that include the Russia-Ukraine war, NATO expansion and Sri Lanka crisis. The communist countries such as Cuba and Vietnam have successfully tackled the Covid pandemic, he claimed and criticised the Modi government for what he called “the poor handling of the Covid pandemic”.

Owing to the sudden lockdown imposed by the Centre, migrant workers faced severe hardship to reach their homes, Raja alleged. He said the country was in danger due to increasing attacks on workers, dalits, women and adivasis by communal forces. The government was privatising the Visakhapatnam steel plant against the wishes of people and its employees, he said .

“India is at the bottom of the human resources indicators. The BJP had forgotten its promise of creation of two crore jobs every year. The government was forced to withdraw farm laws, bowing to agitation by farmers. The government was not considering the demand for minimum support price for farm produce,” he said. CPI national secretary K Narayana, AIWF general secretary Annie Raja, Akhila Bharata Kisan Sabha national president Ravul Venkaiha, former MLA Manam Anjaneyulu, CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPI Telangana state assistant secretary K Sambasiva Rao, Forward Bloc state secretary PV Sundara Ramajaru, CPI (ML-Liberation) leader D Haranadh, SUSCI leader S Govindarajulu, and others were present.

SOMU: CPI HAS NO MORAL RIGHT TO CRITICISE CENTRE

BJP state president Somu Veeraju lambasted D Raja of the CPI for his comments against the Narendra Modi government. He said Left party has no moral right to criticise the Centre, which has been doing everything to improve living standards of people. Taking a dig at the Left parties, the BJP leader said national status of these parties were reduced to regional ones and they have not learnt lessons from their failures in West Bengal and Tripura. He accused the Left parties of

allying with other regional parties for their very survival.

