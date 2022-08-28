Home States Andhra Pradesh

Section 144 in Vijayawada to foil employees’ stir

The police also inspected all the hotels and lodges in the city and reportedly asked hotel owners not to give shelter to outsiders till September 1.

Published: 28th August 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police conduct a flag march ahead of Millennium March called by state government employees demanding rollback of CPS in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VIZIANAGARAM: Stating that there is no permission to take out rallies and  stage any kind of demonstrations in the city on September 1, NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has urged government employees to refrain from participating in the proposed ‘Millennium March’ and protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli.

The Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association and other employees unions have given a call to the state government employees to take part in the Millennium March on September 1 in Vijayawada followed by a protest in front of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli demanding withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).  

The Police Commissioner said no one applied for permission from the police for the march. Intelligence reports said some anti-social forces are planning to create law and order disturbances in the city during the march, he claimed. “Section 144 of CrPC (unlawful assembly) and Section 30 of the Police Act have been clamped in the city in the wake of Millennium March on September 1. Necessary actions under Sections 143, 427, 452, 283, 341, 506, 120(B) R/W 149 of the IPC will be initiated against those who participate in the Millennium March and protest in front of the CM’s residence,” the Commissioner warned.

On Saturday evening, police personnel of various ranks took part in a flag march conducted near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram ahead of the Millenium March called by State  government employees demanding roll back of CPS. The police also inspected all the hotels and lodges in the city and reportedly asked hotel owners not to give shelter to outsiders till September 1.

According to sources, police have been instructed to identify government teachers in their respective districts and monitor their activities. For the past three days, officials from SP rank to sub-inspector ranks have reportedly been collecting details of government teachers in their jurisdiction and monitoring their activities. “If anyone found involved in suspicious activities, they will be taken into preventive custody till September 1,” said a senior official.

‘GPS in place of CPS’
Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday said that the ruling YSRC government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of the employees. The government has come out with the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) in place of the existing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

“We were unable to cancel the CPS due to the financial situation of the State,” the minister reasoned.  Speaking to the media in Vizianagaram, Satyanarayana said that the government has implemented 95 percent of its poll promises. “The CPS is one among the 5 percent promises. We are bringing in the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).  If anybody conducts the march without permission, the law will take its own course,” he added.

