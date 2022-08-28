Week-long Teachers’ Day celebrations 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 60th Teachers’ Day celebration will be a week-long affair this year in State. The School Education Department is set to conduct Edu Fest-2022 from August 29 to September 5. The festivities will begin with National Sports Day celebrations on August 29 and continue with various other programmes.

“This being the 60th year since celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day started in 1962, marking the birth anniversary of former President and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, we wanted to do it in a grand way. So, we are organising Edu Fest-2022 in all schools across the State for a week,” School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Teachers’ Day could not be celebrated in 2020 and 2021.

Apart from Education department officials and teachers, the parents committees, non-government organisations, philanthropists, old students associations and retired teachers will be involved in conducting the week-long fest. On September 2, health check for teachers and students will be held.

