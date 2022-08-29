Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,715 seats for RTE admissions in Prakasam schools

The district authorities have set up a toll free number-14477 for any clarification regarding the allotment of seats.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Right To Education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Following the recent GO directing all private schools to reserve 25 per cent seats for poor students, around 2,715 seats will be allocated under the Right to Education (RTE) in the erstwhile Prakasam district. There are around 785 private schools in the undivided Prakasam district.

Students having Rs 1.20 lakh annual family income in rural areas and Rs 1.40 lakh in urban areas will be considered eligible for the reserved seats.Of the 2,716 seats,  10 per cent will be reserved for SCs, 6 per cent for BCs, 4 per cent for STs and other categories as per the reservation criteria norms.

The district authorities have set up a toll free number-14477 for any clarification regarding the allotment of seats. “Several students have applied for the allocated seats since August 17 onwards. The applications will be classified based on the categories and seats allotment will be done through the lottery method,” B Vijaya Bhaskar, DEO explained.

