Andhra Youth kills man for verbally abusing mother

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Enraged by the derogatory comments made against his mother, a painter allegedly chased a man, knocked him down with a brick, dragged him back to his mother, and bludgeoned him to death with an iron rod at Allipuram here early on Sunday.

After ensuring the man’s death, the mother-son duo walked away. Police later picked them up from near a temple at Sitampeta in the evening. The filmy-style instant revenge spread panic in the area as the accused, Biyya Prasad of Harijana Veedhi kept clobbering Bontina Srinu, a daily wager. The victim is survived by wife and two daughters.

Police said Srinu was waiting at Elite Junction as usual for work, and entered into an altercation with Gowri, Prasad’s mother, around 5 am. Though others nearby tried to pacify them, the woman rang up her son. Gowri, a domestic help, was on her way to work when the altercation happened.

After hearing the derogatory comments Srinu had made, Prasad rushed to the scene. Srinu tried to escape, but in vain.CCTV cameras captured the crime. Gowri and Prasad were arrested based on CCTV footage and statements by eyewitnesses.Police said there was no past rivalry between the men. Prasad, police said, attacked Srinu in a sudden spurt of anger.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Enraged by the derogatory comments made against his mother, a painter allegedly chased a man, knocked him down with a brick, dragged him back to his mother, and bludgeoned him to death with an iron rod at Allipuram here early on Sunday. After ensuring the man’s death, the mother-son duo walked away. Police later picked them up from near a temple at Sitampeta in the evening. The filmy-style instant revenge spread panic in the area as the accused, Biyya Prasad of Harijana Veedhi kept clobbering Bontina Srinu, a daily wager. The victim is survived by wife and two daughters. Police said Srinu was waiting at Elite Junction as usual for work, and entered into an altercation with Gowri, Prasad’s mother, around 5 am. Though others nearby tried to pacify them, the woman rang up her son. Gowri, a domestic help, was on her way to work when the altercation happened. After hearing the derogatory comments Srinu had made, Prasad rushed to the scene. Srinu tried to escape, but in vain.CCTV cameras captured the crime. Gowri and Prasad were arrested based on CCTV footage and statements by eyewitnesses.Police said there was no past rivalry between the men. Prasad, police said, attacked Srinu in a sudden spurt of anger.