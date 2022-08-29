BJP meet to discuss ways to strengthen party in AP

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Besides the State BJP office-bearers, district presidents, in-charges and heads of different wings affiliated to the party will attend the meeting.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the BJP office-bearers meeting in the city on Monday. BJP national Sah Sanghatan general secretary Shivprakash, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders will attend the meet.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju will preside over the meeting. The focus of the meeting will be on how to strengthen the party in the State from polling booth and Shakti Kendras so as to prepare the cadre for next general elections. By 2024, the BJP wants to become a third alternative in Andhra Pradesh.

According to BJP sources, besides the strategies to be adopted for strengthening the party in the State from the grass root level, prevailing political situation, agitational programmes to oppose ‘anti-people’ policies of the YSRC government, and other issues will be discussed at the executive meeting.

