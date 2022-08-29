Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fake ED team arrested in AP addicted to luxurious life: Police

The police seized two Innova cars, one air pistol and pellets, 5 fake ID cards, nine mobile phones, and police uniform from them.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Police arrested the seven-member gang, which barged into a jewellery shop in the city, and introduced themselves as ED officials from Bengaluru on Friday to commit a robbery. Disclosing the case details to the media here on Sunday, Additional SP (Crimes) K Chowdeswari said the seven accused hail from different parts of AP and Telangana. Addicted to spend a luxurious life, they teamed up to earn easy money.

The accused were identified as Ramesh from Magunta Layout, Manchala Venkata Krishna from NTR Nagar in Nellore city, Ediga Maddileti from Venkataramana Colony of Kurnool, J Koushal Rao from Nallakunta in Hyderabad, Ediga Yogananda Goud and Giraka Babu from Satya Sai district, and G Balakrishna from Jupadu Bungalow in Nandyal.

The police seized two Innova cars, one air pistol and pellets, 5 fake ID cards, nine mobile phones, and police uniform from them. The accused conducted a recce for four months and finally executed their plan as ED raid, she said.

