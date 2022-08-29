Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation set to develop parks and improve green cover

GMC Commissioner has instructed the officials to prepare estimates to renovate the parks in the city at the earliest.

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have made elaborate plans to renovate and develop parks and improve green cover in the city. Currently, the city has 32 parks under the GMC purview. In the past year, the GMC had developed six parks and works of the biggest park in the city— Gandhi Park—are going on at a brisk pace.

Recently, the GMC has tied up with the Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation, which has agreed to provide the required help to develop nine parks in the city.Apart from this, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri has set targets for the officials to plant new saplings as part of the Green Guntur initiative.Earlier, several parks in the city were in dilapidated state due to negligence of the officials.

However, following the formation of the GMC council after 11 years of gap, the officials have stressed on the need to provide enough lung space to citizens.The GMC has taken up several measures to develop parks in the city. K Ramya, a resident of  Brodipet, said, “It will be very great if parks are renovated as we don’t have other options to go for walk due to heavy traffic. Even children will get a safe space to play.”

The Commissioner has instructed the officials to prepare estimates to renovate the parks in the city at the earliest.Meanwhile, the GMC has warned that stringent action will be taken against those cutting down trees without proper reason and prior permission.

