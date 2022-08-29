Heavy rains likely in Rayalaseema, coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts as well as in Rayalaseema on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds (speed 40-50 kmph) may occur at isolated places.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalaseema districts, from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Sunday. Parvathipuram mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam received 8.2 cm of rainfall. Kakinada, Nandya, Sri Satya Sai district, Eluru, Nellore, Anantpaur, Tiurpati, Anamaiah, Krishna also receives rains from three to six centimetres.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy to very heavy rains occurred at one or two places in Vizianagaram and Nellore districts of coastal Andhra and in Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Annamaiah and YSR districts of Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in Rayalaseema and a few places in coastal districts.

The highest rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Sambepalle of Annamayya district, followed by 12 cm of rain in Dharmavaram of Sri Satya Sai district. Tadimari, Hindpur, Lepakashi of the district reported rainfall around 9 cm. Several places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema received rainfall up to 8 cm.

