Intel report suggests chances of tension during Millennium march: DGP

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said that stringent action would be initiated against those who try to disturb law and order in the name of rallies and protests. Speaking to TNIE, the DGP said elaborate arrangements were being made by the police across State to prevent government employees and teachers from participating in the proposed Millennium March on September1 demanding that the government scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The DGP said the State police will issue an advisory once again on Monday. “Intelligence units have alerted the State police that there are chances of tension and unrest during the protest. We are not against protests. We have inputs from the intelligence wing about anti-social elements sneaking into the march to create troubles. So, I request employees to refrain from participating in the Millennium March,” the DGP said. He said all the district unit officers were instructed to prepare data of CPS employees and monitor their activities. “We have served notices on a few employees asking them not to visit Vijayawada for the march,” he added.

