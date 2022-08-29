Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intel report suggests chances of tension during Millennium march: DGP

Andhra DGP said elaborate arrangements were being made by the police across State to prevent government employees and teachers from participating in the proposed Millennium March.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police flag-march in Vijayawada on Saturday. On August 31 and Sept 1, additional forces will be deployed in Vijayawada and Guntur to prevent the march, says DGP

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said that stringent action would be initiated against those who try to disturb law and order in the name of rallies and protests. Speaking to TNIE, the DGP said elaborate arrangements were being made by the police across State to prevent government employees and teachers from participating in the proposed Millennium March on September1 demanding that the government scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The DGP said the State police will issue an advisory once again on Monday. “Intelligence units have alerted the State police that there are chances of tension and unrest during the protest. We are not against protests. We have inputs from the intelligence wing about anti-social elements sneaking into the march to create troubles. So, I request employees to refrain from participating in the Millennium March,” the DGP said. He said all the district unit officers were instructed to prepare data of CPS employees and monitor their activities. “We have served notices on a few employees asking them not to visit Vijayawada for the march,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Millennium March Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy Contributory Pension Scheme
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp