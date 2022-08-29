Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two teenagers killed as truck rams into bike

According to police, the accident happened when Prasad along with Jangam went to the neighbouring town of Porumamilla to buy meat on their bike.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two teenagers were reportedly killed when their motorcycle was hit by a fast moving truck near Boorugumaanupalli-Rameswaram villages in Porumamilla mandal of YSR Kadapa district limits on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as N Siva Prasad (18) of Yerraguntla village in Komarolu mandal and Ch K Jangam Naidu (14) of Pagulla village in Bestavari Peta mandal. According to police, the accident happened when Prasad along with Jangam went to the neighbouring town of Porumamilla to buy meat on their bike.

After purchasing the meat, the teenagers were on their way back home. When they reached Rameswaram village, a speeding truck hit their bike and both of them fell on the road. The duo were killed on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital.

