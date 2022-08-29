Veterinary hospital initiates ‘pawsome’ move to aid furry friends

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Setting aside their innate goofy nature, 10 furballs came together to lend a helping paw to their fellow canine companions in need of blood at Paws N Tails, a premium pet hospital at Pedda Waltair, here, on Sunday. The hospital organised the canine blood donation camp as part of its sixth anniversary, and to spread awareness that dogs, too, can provide blood to save other dogs.

First to donate blood was Roonie, a labrador retriever. Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr Neralla Sridhar said the hospital focused on ailments affecting one organ, like eyes, skin, etc., during each anniversary.

“Just like us, dogs too at times need blood transfusions to save their lives. It is often difficult to find a matching donor. We thought we will taken up this issue and conducted the canine blood donation camp, which I think, is the first in the country,” he said

Dr Sridhar, who has 25 years of experience in India and abroad, added that Andhra Pradesh lacked a blood bank for canines. “The blood donated will be stored at an in-house facility with a capacity to preserve up to five units. The blood can be stored for up to 35 days. There are 12 groups of blood among canines and two are predominant. We are testing the blood,” he said.

Any dog, weighing at least 35 kgs and aged below nine could donate blood to save dogs suffering from infections caused by blood protozoa parasites and blood loss. Dr Ditul Barman, Associate Professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine of Guwahati Veterinary College, attended the event.

