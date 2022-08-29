Wanted: Smart cards to issue RC, licences to 10,000 motorists in Prakasam district

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Around 10,000 motorists in Prakasam district are without smart Registration Certificates (RCs) or Driving Licences (DLs) for months despite completing all formalities, including remitting the stipulated fee.Reason: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) does not have cards to print and issue them. Suppliers/contractors are not providing the cards after the transport department failed to clear their dues.

“We are unable to provide RC and DL smart cards to all eligible persons. It is a statewide problem and around 10,000 applicants are waiting for RCs and DL cards in Prakasam district. On an average 300 RCs and DLs are issued daily in the district and since July, we are facing a scarcity of smart cards,” A Chandra Sekhar Reddy, In-charge DTC, told TNIE.

“We have advised all vehicle owners and DL applicants to produce their digital RC or DL during vehicle inspections and the officers concerned will accept it,” he added. Motorists, however, have a different story. Police are not lenient towards them. Many of them claimed that they were penalised for not having physical documents, though they had RTO-issued digital documents.

“The RTO officials told me the digital RC would suffice during vehicle checks, and no penalty would be appropriated for not having the physical document. But there are instances in which traffic police insist on physical documents, and penalise us for not carrying them,” Venkata Prasad, who bought a used motorcycle and have applied for the transfer of ownership and a fresh RC, said.

Prasad’s is not a case in isolation. Sai Karthik, a fresh engineering graduate, too, had a similar experience which made him poorer by Rs 100.“A traffic police constable flagged me down recently in Ongole city limits and I had to cough up Rs 100 as penalty for not having a physical driving licence,” he said.

Karthik had cleared the driving test for obtaining the licence, which has not been issued to him. Incidentally, the RTO issued RCs and DLs last in early 2021. Covid-19 restrictions had earlier hit the issuance of RCs and DLs. It was learnt the RTOs across the State have been facing the same problem.

According to the norms, the transport department should issue smart RC and DL cards through speed post within 15 days of the applicant completing the process. The lack of awareness on digital documents, too, is compounding the problem. According to a central government directive, documents can be downloaded to Digilocker or mParivan mobile app, and produced on demand. Since several officials are unaware of the facility, they penalise the motorists, forcing them to visit the RTO regularly for physical documents.

