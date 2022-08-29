Withdraw orders on Mandal Education Officers’ appointment: AP Primary Teachers Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers Association (APTA) has objected to the State government’s orders issued a couple of days ago, deputing teachers from government schools as incharge Mandal Education Officers (MEOs).

APTA State president AGS Ganapathi Rao on Sunday wanted to know how could the government issue such orders, when the matter of teachers’ service rules is still in the High Court. “It is contempt of court,” he decried.

Some teachers had approached the High Court against the GSR 636 (E) 638 (E) orders issued amending the Presidential Order of 1975 in 2021. The case is still pending in the High Court. “The government should immediately withdraw its orders,” he said.

V Karunanidhi Murthy, State general secretary of Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) demanded that the orders issued by the government to appoint aided teachers as in-charge MEOs be withheld until the final verdict of the High Court. The posts of MEO, Deputy Education Officer, DIET and SCERT faculty should be appointed as per the common seniority for both Zilla Parishad as well as government teachers.

Samala Simhachalam, State president of Andhra Pradesh SC, ST Teachers Union, said it was not appropriate to appoint high school headmasters as MEOs. The equivalent cadre of school assistants, who are eligible on the basis of seniority, should be appointed as MEOs, he said.

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna stated that municipal school headmasters were ignored in appointment of MEOs, while considering aided school HMs for the posts.The government should depute municipal school headmasters also as MEOs in 59 Urban Local Bodies.

