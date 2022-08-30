‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call by APCPSEA to restore Old Pension Scheme defers to Sept 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call on September 1 has been postponed to September 11. Demanding the State government abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restore the Old Pension Scheme, the AP Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association (APCPSEA) gave the call for Chalo Vijayawada.

In a statement issued on Monday, the APCPSEA informed that it was decided to postpone the programme because of the prevailing conditions in the State. Stating that the CPS employees under the banner of APCPSEA have been urging the government to abolish the CPS by holding peaceful rallies and meetings for the past seven years, the association said they used to take the approval of the police so far.

"This time, too, we sought the permission of the police for the meeting and rally to be organised in the name of Chalo Vijayawada on September 1. However, without revealing any decision, the police department created difficulties for CPC employees and their family members by issuing notices, binding them over and foisting cases against the CPC employees. As adverse conditions are prevailing in the State for the CPS employees, the proposed Chalo Vijayawada scheduled to be conducted on September 1 is postponed to September 11," the release read.

Appealing to the CPS employees not to attend the Chalo Vijayawada on September 1, the APCPSEA informed that a decision was taken to organise the proposed programme peacefully on September 11.

Earlier in the day, the AP Secretariat Employees Association (APSEA) extended its support to Chalo Vijayawada. APSEA president Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said the association will support all the peaceful programmes seeking abolition of CPS.

