DCC to welcome  Rahul’s padayatra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, will reach Kurnool on October 17, said District Congress Committee president and former MLC M Sudhakar Babu.

Addressing the media at the DCC office here on Sunday, he said Rahul’s padayatra will enter Kurnool district from Karnataka via Moka. He will make a night halt at Hulebeedu village in the Aluru Assembly segment.

He will cover 10 villages in the district as part of his padayatra, which will conclude at Madhavaram near Tungabhadra dam on October 20.

