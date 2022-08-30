Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delay in corruption case probe won’t be tolerated: Andhra Pradesh High Court to CID

Petitioner’s counsel Tandava Yogesh said the university authorities failed to submit vouchers for  Rs 1.39 crore procurements made. ED in its report recommended stern action against them.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the CID is acting indifferently in investigating corruption cases, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that henceforth any delay in the case investigation will not be tolerated.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by AISF leader M Kallappa seeking the High Court’s directions to the government to take action against those responsible for irregularities in procurement by Rayalaseema University in Kurnool between 2007 and 2012.

The petitioner said that the vigilance report put the amount misused at Rs 1.46 crore and sought action against the culprits. The PIL came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu.  

Petitioner’s counsel Tandava Yogesh said the university authorities failed to submit vouchers for  Rs 1.39 crore procurements made. Further, furniture worth Rs 70 lakh was wasted. The Vigilance and Enforcement Department in its report recommended stern action against those responsible for irregularities.

However, no action has been taken. In 2017, the CID registered a case and to date, there has been no progress in the probe, he explained.

Yogesh further submitted to the court that no counter has been filed by the respondents in spite of the court orders. Responding to it, government pleader (home) V Maheswara Reddy said a total of 16 witnesses were questioned in the case. The counters would be filed soon, he said and sought time.

Then the bench sought to know how many corruption cases were registered since 2017 and what is their progress. The court directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to submit all those details to the court in the form of an affidavit.

Taking exception to the delayed investigation of corruption cases, the court asked when would the CID complete the case probe if it only questions witnesses once in four months or a year. It found fault with the CID for not completing the probe in the case registered in 2017. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to September 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CID Andhra Pradesh High Court PIL M Kallappa
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp