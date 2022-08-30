Delay in corruption case probe won’t be tolerated: Andhra Pradesh High Court to CID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the CID is acting indifferently in investigating corruption cases, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that henceforth any delay in the case investigation will not be tolerated.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by AISF leader M Kallappa seeking the High Court’s directions to the government to take action against those responsible for irregularities in procurement by Rayalaseema University in Kurnool between 2007 and 2012.

The petitioner said that the vigilance report put the amount misused at Rs 1.46 crore and sought action against the culprits. The PIL came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice PK Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu.

Petitioner’s counsel Tandava Yogesh said the university authorities failed to submit vouchers for Rs 1.39 crore procurements made. Further, furniture worth Rs 70 lakh was wasted. The Vigilance and Enforcement Department in its report recommended stern action against those responsible for irregularities.

However, no action has been taken. In 2017, the CID registered a case and to date, there has been no progress in the probe, he explained.

Yogesh further submitted to the court that no counter has been filed by the respondents in spite of the court orders. Responding to it, government pleader (home) V Maheswara Reddy said a total of 16 witnesses were questioned in the case. The counters would be filed soon, he said and sought time.

Then the bench sought to know how many corruption cases were registered since 2017 and what is their progress. The court directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to submit all those details to the court in the form of an affidavit.

Taking exception to the delayed investigation of corruption cases, the court asked when would the CID complete the case probe if it only questions witnesses once in four months or a year. It found fault with the CID for not completing the probe in the case registered in 2017. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to September 14.

