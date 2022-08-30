Home States Andhra Pradesh

No limit on beneficiaries of Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme: SW Minister Nagarjuna

The State government will reimburse full fee without any limit to those who get admission in the top 100 QS ranked varsities.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is committed to providing financial aid to all the eligible students under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has said there is no limit on the number of beneficiaries and all the eligible can apply for the benefit before September 30.

Holding a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday, he said applications for Videshi Vidya are being accepted through the JnanaBhumi portal, which contains all information pertaining to the scheme, government orders and the list of top 200 QS-ranked foreign universities.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Videshi Vidya to enable SC, ST, BC, minority and economically weaker section students to study higher education abroad for their bright career prospects.

The State government will reimburse the full fee without any limit to those who get admission in the top 100 QS ranked varsities. A fee of Rs 50 lakh will be reimbursed for those who secure admission to the universities with QS rank 101 to 200. Students with an annual family income of not more than `8 lakh are eligible for the scheme, he explained.

A proposal to provide training to SC and ST students for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examination (GRE) free of cost is also under consideration, he added.

