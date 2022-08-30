Home States Andhra Pradesh

Second mishap in 10 days at Parry Sugars Refinery kills two more men in Kakinada

This is the second fatal accident reported at the unit in 10 days. The deceased have been identified as Ragam Prasad (35) from Gollaprolu, and Peruri Subrahmanyeswra Rao (30) from K Gangavaram.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Parry's pure refined sugar

Parry's pure refined sugar

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two workers were killed and two others sustained injuries after an iron girder fell on them at Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited in Kakinada rural mandal on Monday.

This is the second fatal accident reported at the unit in 10 days. The deceased have been identified as Ragam Prasad (35) from Gollaprolu, and Peruri Subrahmanyeswra Rao (30) from K Gangavaram.

District Collector Kritika Shukla ordered temporary
closure of the unit | Express

District Collector Kritika Shukla visited the refinery and explained that the iron girder fell due to vacuum overload in the control panel followed by compressor vibrations.

The piece of equipment collapsed on Prasad and Rao, and they died instantly as their spine and head were severely injured.  The workers at the unit complained that although the incident occurred at 12:21 pm, the management responded only at 2:30 pm. Police rushed to the scene on receiving the information.

Collector orders closure of unit

The collector ordered the temporary closure of the unit. “A safety audit is underway. We have asked the unit to shut down till a high-power panel completes its enquiry and submits a report,” Shukla said, adding that the warehouse of the factory was closed following the death of two workers 10 days ago.

The report of the August 19 accident has been submitted. The company management was directed to pay compensation to the bereaved families at the earliest. Tension prevailed at the factory for some time on Monday, with the workers’ families staging a protest and demanding justice. They accused the factory management of negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited Kakinada Kritika Shukla
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp