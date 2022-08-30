Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam dam got 1,100 TMC ft floodwater so far

Published: 30th August 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With huge inflows over the last month, the Srisailam reservoir has received more than 1,100 TMC feet (thousand million cubic feet) of floodwater. On Monday, the dam officials released water for the fifth time this season by lifting 10 crest gates.

After the dam received good inflows, officials released water by lifting two crest gates on July 23. Again on August 6, seven gates were lifted and released water. Ten gates of the dam were lifted on August 10 and four gates on August 27.

As per the bulletin issued on Monday, the reservoir is getting 3,88,090 cusecs inflows from both the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers and the officials released 4,49,523 cusecs of floodwater into Nagarjuna Sagar Project downstream by lifting 10 gates to a height of 15 feet. As per officials, 1,105.5982 TMC ft from both Jurala via Krishna and from Sunkesula via Tungabhadra has been added in the dam.

