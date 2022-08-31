Home States Andhra Pradesh

8 AP women landed in Kerala jail after agent cheated them

At least eight women from the State landed in jail in Kerala after an agent cheated them offering jobs in Gulf countries.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:13 AM

Image for representation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: At least eight women from the State landed in jail in Kerala after an agent cheated them by offering jobs in Gulf countries. Five of them were freed with the intervention of an NGO and the remaining three have been languishing in jail for the last three months.

According to sources, Rambabu, a resident of Kunavaram village in Uppalaguptam Mandal, collected Rs 1 lakh each from the women, hailing from various Mandals of Ambedkar Konaseema district, for the immigration and passport process.

Three months ago, he brought these women to Kerala through Shamshabad airport. However, the man went missing from the airport in Kerala, putting the woman, who don’t have any papers, in peril. The airport officials handed over the women to the Kerala police and they were imprisoned.

Human Rights Welfare Association vice-chairman Bhavani has taken steps to free them, but only five of them got bail. The remaining women released videos seeking help. Their relatives sought the intervention of District Collector  Himanshu Shukla. As per the collector’s direction, SP Sudeer Kumar Reddy sent a police team to Kerala to save the three.

