Health officials directed to initiate measures for Family Physician launch

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini held a review meeting with the health department officials at GMCANA Auditorium here on Tuesday. The Minister reviewed the progress of construction and development of hospitals in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Prakasam, NTR and Krishna districts.

Speaking on the occasion, she said medical services will be available at the doorstep of the people through Family Physician. To implement the programme, the government is recruiting as many as 176 medical officers and 1,681 MLHPs.

As many as 12 rapid diagnostic kits were made available at YSR health clinics. About 2,300 smartphones were distributed to healthcare centres and AMU vehicles will be readied within the next 45 days. Over 5.61 crore will be sent for the medical staff to cover their transport costs under the Family Physician initiative.

The Minister directed the district administrations and medical department officials to make all necessary arrangements to kick start the programme at the earliest. She also emphasised that YSR Aarogyasri is implemented without any irregularities and negligence.

The officials should work with determination and ensure all village PHCs, and YSR UPHCs are readied by the end of 2022. Collectors of all seven districts discussed various issues in their respective districts and the Minister assured them that required action will be taken to resolve them as soon as possible. Director of health DH Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHOs and other officials were also present.

