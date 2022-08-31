Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health officials directed to initiate measures for Family Physician launch

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini held a review meeting with the health department officials at GMCANA Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Published: 31st August 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini held a review meeting with the health department officials at GMCANA Auditorium here on Tuesday. The Minister reviewed the progress of construction and development of hospitals in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Prakasam, NTR and Krishna districts.

Speaking on the occasion, she said medical services will be available at the doorstep of the people through Family Physician. To implement the programme, the government is recruiting as many as 176 medical officers and 1,681 MLHPs.

As many as 12 rapid diagnostic kits were made available at YSR health clinics. About 2,300 smartphones were distributed to healthcare centres and AMU vehicles will be readied within the next 45 days. Over 5.61 crore will be sent for the medical staff to cover their transport costs under the Family Physician initiative.

The Minister directed the district administrations and medical department officials to make all necessary arrangements to kick start the programme at the earliest. She also emphasised that YSR Aarogyasri is implemented without any irregularities and negligence.

The officials should work with determination and ensure all village PHCs, and YSR UPHCs are readied by the end of 2022. Collectors of all seven districts discussed various issues in their respective districts and the Minister assured them that required action will be taken to resolve them as soon as possible. Director of health DH Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHOs and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidadala Rajini Family Physician YSR health clinics
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp