1.60 lakh tap connections for Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Rural Water Supply (RWS) department of the Ongole district got provisional administrative sanction for the Functional Household Taps Connections (FHTC’s) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.A total of 249,973 FHTC’s were provided to 498,290 households up to April 1, 2022. The Balance FHTC’s to be provided were 248,317. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 1.48 Lakh FHTC’s were newly sanctioned by the government. The RWS department officials are planning to complete the target soon.

Earlier the RWS wing submitted the estimations with Rs 420.74 crore funds to take up 1,041 works across the district. Now the remaining tap connections of 1.60 lakh are likely to be completed in 2023-24. Preparations for the detail estimates are going and Mandal level package tenders will be called at the Chief Engineer (CE) office in December 2022 and January 2023. Speaking on this occasion, the Prakasam RWS wing Superintending Engineer (SE) Mardhan Ali said that in the given target of 88, 257 tap connections, they had completed 50,245 FHTC’s. The balance 38,012 FHTC’s to be provided from the already sanctioned works.

“Now we have set monthly and weekly targets for the completion of balance FHTC’s like 8,000 in December 2022 month, 9,000 in January-2023, 10,000 in February, 2023 and the Balance 11,012 FHTC’s will be completed by March, 2023,” SE said.

