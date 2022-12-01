Home States Andhra Pradesh

1.60 lakh tap connections for Prakasam

Earlier the RWS wing submitted the estimations with Rs 420.74 crore funds to take up 1,041 works across the district.

Published: 01st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Rural Water Supply (RWS) department of the Ongole district got provisional administrative sanction for the Functional Household Taps Connections (FHTC’s) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.A total of 249,973 FHTC’s were provided to 498,290 households up to April 1, 2022. The Balance FHTC’s to be provided were 248,317. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 1.48 Lakh FHTC’s were newly sanctioned by the government. The RWS department officials are planning to complete the target soon.  

Earlier the RWS wing submitted the estimations with Rs 420.74 crore funds to take up 1,041 works across the district. Now the remaining tap connections of 1.60 lakh are likely to be completed in 2023-24. Preparations for the detail estimates are going and Mandal level package tenders will be called at the Chief Engineer (CE) office in December 2022 and January 2023.  Speaking on this occasion, the Prakasam RWS wing Superintending Engineer (SE) Mardhan Ali said that in the given target of 88, 257 tap connections, they had completed 50,245 FHTC’s. The balance 38,012 FHTC’s to be provided from the already sanctioned works.

“Now we have set monthly and weekly targets for the completion of balance FHTC’s like 8,000 in December 2022 month, 9,000 in January-2023, 10,000 in February, 2023 and the Balance 11,012 FHTC’s will be completed by March, 2023,” SE said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp