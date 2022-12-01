AP’s maternal mortality ratio dips to 45

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stood 4th in the country in the status of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), with an MMR of 45 per every one lakh live births, according to the 2018-2020 bulletin. Kerala stood on apex with a low MMR of 19 followed by Maharashtra, and the neighbouring state Telangana with 33 and 43 respectively.

The latest status of the MMR was revealed on Tuesday in the special bulletin on maternal mortality in India for 2018-20, by the Sample Registration System (SRS) Office of the Registrar General.IMA State President, Dr G Ravikrishna said that the awareness among the public on hospital deliveries has increased.

“The improved maternal health care facilities, increase in the number of deliveries under Aarogyasri scheme and availability of sufficient numbers of gynaecologists are noted factors in decreasing MMR in the State,” added he.

Dr MV Ramaniah, State President for Prajarogtya Vedika, an NGO said “The facilities provided by the government during pre and post-deliveries is a major factor in the dip of MMR in the state. The MMR will see more decline when the vacant medical posts are filled as well as health infrastructure are improved, along with deploying gynaecologist and anesthesiologists in CHCs.”

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Director, of Maternal Health Anil said “The state government has taken several initiatives for maternal health such as implementation of financial benefit interventions like Janani Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Arogya Asara. Meanwhile, a total of 26 initiatives including Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Talli Bidda Express, 108 services, feeder ambulances, 104 mobile medical units etc., are helping more in decreasing MMR in the state.

Adding to these, inter sectoral coordination and conventions with the women and child welfare department, SERP in providing nutrition and mobilisation of the beneficiaries for various schemes played a key role” he added.The latest bulletin also stated that the MM Rate in Andhra Pradesh was at 2.4 per cent and the lifetime risk was 0.08 per cent.

The point reduction was 13 and the per cent of reduction as compared to the previous period was 22.4 per cent. The statistics showed that the MM Rate of the State was higher than the average rate of south Indian states, though it was less than the average rate of the country.

The MMR as well as the rate of the State was seen less than the average MMR and rate of India. According to a published data, the MMR of India was 97 and MM rate was 6.0 per cent and the lifetime risk percentage was 0.21 %.When it comes to the average MMR of southern states, it was 49 and the MM Rate was 2.0 per cent and the lifetime risk percentage was 0.09 %.The bulletins stated that the MMR in Andhra Pradesh in 2014-16 and 2015-17 remained 74. It decreased to 65 in the bulletin 2016-18 by 9. Later it decreased to 58 in 2017-19 with a decline of 7 MMR.

