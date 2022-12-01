Four new APSP battalions to come up in Andhra soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After releasing the notification to fill up 6,511 vacancies in the police department, the State government has issued orders to set up four Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) battalions. The four APSP battalions will come up at Etcherla (Srikakulam district), Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari), Maddipadu (Prakasam) and Chittoor in order to serve the needs of newly formed districts. With the setting up of four new battalions, the total will go up to 12. The sanctioned strength of each battalion is around 1,000. “The Centre has given necessary sanctions to raise four IR battalions in the State after bifurcation. After conducting a detailed survey, places have been identified and handed over to APSP to carry out the construction works and develop training facilities,” said DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. According to official sources, each new APSP battalion comprises one SP rank officer as commandant, additional SP rank officer as additional commandant, 10 reserve inspectors, 24 reserve sub-inspectors, 70 reserve assistant sub-inspectors, 177 head constables, 630 constables and other ministerial staff. “Based on the need and availability of land, we have allotted 95 acres at Maddipadu, 80 acres at Etcherla, 30 acres at Rajamahendravaram and 50 acres at Chittoor for setting up of the new APSP battalions,” the DGP elaborated.