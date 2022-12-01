Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jawahar assumes charge as new chief secy

He also worked as Collector of Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Secretary at the CMO. 

Published: 01st December 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy with outgoing Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at Secretariat on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr KS Jawahar Reddy assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of the State at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He succeeded Sameer Sharma, who attained superannuation. 

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Dr Jawahar Reddy has worked in various positions. He worked as Sub-Collector of Narasapuram in 1992-94, Project Officer of ITDA at Bhadrachalam in 1994-96 and Joint Collector of Nalgonda in 1996-98. 

He worked as Principal Secretary of Medical and Health during 2014-19, Executive Officer of TTD in 2020-21 and as Special Secretary to Chief Minister. 

Speaking after taking charge, Dr Jawahar Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity and vowed to strengthen the official machinery for effective implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes in the State.

