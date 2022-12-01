TTD allows Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days from Jan 2

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: This year, too, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to allow devotees to have Vaikunta Dwara or Uttara Dwara darshanam for 10 days, starting January 2, 2023. The temple Trust has decided to observe Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2, 2023 and Vaikunta Dwadasi the next day in a grand manner.

The TTD Board had held a meeting on Wednesday and announced a slew of decisions. After the meeting, executive officer (EO)AV Dharma Reddy explained that the TTD would facilitate darshan to as many people as possible, with priority to common devotees. “As many as 25,000 tickets, each priced at Rs 300, would be issued for Sheegra darshanam, while 50,000 free (Sarva) darshan tickets would be issued,” he announced.Tickets for all 10 days will be issued in three shifts from January 1.

Meanwhile, the TTD Board has also approved to change VIP Break darshan timings to 8 am. Earlier, VIPs were allowed to have darshan early in the morning after the completion of pre-dawn rituals like Suprabhatham, Thomala and Archana. The change has been approved on a trial basis and will be implemented from December 1 for 30 days. Final decision on whether to formally revise Break Darshan timings will be taken after the trial, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Explaining the motive, the TTD chief said, “The new timings for Break Darshan will help common devotees waiting for their turn in the queue lines for hours together. They will be allowed immediately after the pre-dawn rituals of the Lord instead of the VIPs.”

On other decisions, Subba Reddy said the Board has reviewed and instructed the TTD and engineering department to expedite construction works of temples in the country, especially in both the Telugu States, for which the Trust sanctioned funds. It may be noted that the TTD has sanctioned funds for construction of 1,458 temples. Of the total, 111 temples are in foundation stage, 220 are nearing completion, while works for the remaining 1,200 temples are yet to commence. “The State government is very keen on completing the construction of these temples,” Subba Reddy said.

On MLA B Karunakar Reddy’s request, TTD sanctioned renovation and basic amnesties at Balaji Nagar, a residential area in the sacred hill shrine. It also sanctioned Rs 3.3 crore for construction of an additional floor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hostel.

