Unemployed JAC president seeks increase in age limit for police recruitment

The JAC State President Samayam Hemantha Kumar demanded to increase the number of posts from 19,500 to 6,511, announced in the home department.

VIJAYAWADA: The unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanded the enhancement of the age limit in the police recruitment process for the general candidates to 27 years for the post of constable and 30 years for Sub Inspector. 

The JAC State President Samayam Hemantha Kumar demanded to increase the number of posts from 19,500 to 6,511, announced in the home department.He lamented that with the delay in notifications, the qualified youth are crossing the age limit, resulting in few becoming migrant labourers.

He recalled that the Telangana government has increased the age limit by five years and demanded the state government to follow the same pattern. He also stated that the last recruitment notification in the police department was issued in 2018 for 2,723 posts and no recruitment process has been implemented after that till date.

Gavara Jagan Mohan from Parvathipuram, Manyam District said “I applied for the job in the police department based on the 2018 notification but could not get the job. The reason primarily was less number of posts. Now post-release of the notification after three years, I have crossed the age limit. I request the government to increase the age limit.” 

Sunkari Roopa of Visakhapatnam appealed to the government to amend the running timings (covering more distance in less time) and implement it as per Telangana.

