WNS sets up another delivery centre in Vizag

Deepika Kolluru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: WNS (Holdings) Limited, a provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, has launched its second delivery centre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Its other facility is situated at Tech Hub in old Resapuvanipalem.

Located in Vizag IT Park’s VUDA compound, the centre will further strengthen WNS’ existing services of providing digital-first, industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including shipping and logistics, healthcare, banking and financial services, insurance, and high-tech and professional services.

Group CEO Keshav R Murugesh inaugurated the facility and said the new delivery centre marks their targeted expansion in the City of Destiny.He opined that the availability of talent and the State government’s constant support to the IT-BPM industry are a real shot in the arm for the city’s rapid growth.

“What started with fewer than 50 employees in 2012 has now grown to more than 3,300 employees, with an addition of over 2,000 employees in the last two years alone. Besides building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of its services offered to clients globally from the Visakhapatnam centre,” Murugesh pointed out. He further noted that the city has the right mix of talent with in-demand skill set such as cloud computing, data analytics, AI and cyber security.

VISAKHAPATNAM: WNS (Holdings) Limited, a provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, has launched its second delivery centre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Its other facility is situated at Tech Hub in old Resapuvanipalem. Located in Vizag IT Park’s VUDA compound, the centre will further strengthen WNS’ existing services of providing digital-first, industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including shipping and logistics, healthcare, banking and financial services, insurance, and high-tech and professional services. Group CEO Keshav R Murugesh inaugurated the facility and said the new delivery centre marks their targeted expansion in the City of Destiny.He opined that the availability of talent and the State government’s constant support to the IT-BPM industry are a real shot in the arm for the city’s rapid growth. “What started with fewer than 50 employees in 2012 has now grown to more than 3,300 employees, with an addition of over 2,000 employees in the last two years alone. Besides building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of its services offered to clients globally from the Visakhapatnam centre,” Murugesh pointed out. He further noted that the city has the right mix of talent with in-demand skill set such as cloud computing, data analytics, AI and cyber security.