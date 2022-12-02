Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC poser on no salaries to contract doctors

The petition filed by Dr Geet Satyasai Swaroop and two others, who were appointed on contract basis, had field a writ petition earlier seeking release of their two-month salaries.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the failure of the State government to pay two months salaries of doctors, who were taken on contract basis to extend medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The court asked as to why the one month salary of the Principal Secretary (Finance) should not be frozen and posted the matter for further hearing on December 17.

The petition filed by Dr Geet Satyasai Swaroop and two others, who were appointed on contract basis, had field a writ petition earlier seeking release of their two-month salaries. Government Pleader Ramesh said they sought release of funds by the NHM several times but there was no response. The court asked the government to file a counter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp