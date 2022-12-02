Andhra HC poser on no salaries to contract doctors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the failure of the State government to pay two months salaries of doctors, who were taken on contract basis to extend medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The court asked as to why the one month salary of the Principal Secretary (Finance) should not be frozen and posted the matter for further hearing on December 17.

The petition filed by Dr Geet Satyasai Swaroop and two others, who were appointed on contract basis, had field a writ petition earlier seeking release of their two-month salaries. Government Pleader Ramesh said they sought release of funds by the NHM several times but there was no response. The court asked the government to file a counter.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the failure of the State government to pay two months salaries of doctors, who were taken on contract basis to extend medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The court asked as to why the one month salary of the Principal Secretary (Finance) should not be frozen and posted the matter for further hearing on December 17. The petition filed by Dr Geet Satyasai Swaroop and two others, who were appointed on contract basis, had field a writ petition earlier seeking release of their two-month salaries. Government Pleader Ramesh said they sought release of funds by the NHM several times but there was no response. The court asked the government to file a counter.