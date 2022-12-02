BPL families to get sugar, red gram with monthly ration

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State Civil Supplies department has taken up a decision to supply sugar and red gram commodities along with the December 2022 monthly ration stocks to all the BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries. The decision was taken in view of the upcoming Christmas and Sankranthi festival seasons.

Through Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) operators, the white ration card holders of the State are going to get the commodities at their door steps after a gap of three months. According to the official information, the district has around 6.55L rice ration cards and all of them are eligible to get 5 kg rice (Per head of the family), dal and sugar stocks on concession prices on every month. Earlier the government supplied rice, dal, sugar, cooking oil etc goods on concession rate to all the ration card holders. Gradually, the department decreased the number of varieties supplied on subsidy rates.

Civil supplies department is going to provide one kg dal for Rs 67 and half kg sugar for Rs 17 with fixed subsidy prices. “We have received the required quantity of rice, dal and sugar goods as well as the door to door distribution has also started through the MDUs across the district. Very soon the remaining stocks of dal will also reach our stock points and will distribute it to the card holders immediately” Srinivasa Rao, PDS Ration dealer from Chimakurthy mandal explained.

